Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 15.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 15.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 53.48 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 15.25% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 53.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.4852.57 2 OPM %2.242.59 -PBDT1.271.52 -16 PBT0.600.79 -24 NP0.500.59 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 111pts, Nifty settles at 23,532; Smallcap shares shine

Elon Musk cutting $2trn in US spend is negative for markets: Chris Wood

LIVE: Maharashtra saw highest FDI after formation of BJP-led Mahayuti govt, says PM Modi

Bharat Forge Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 243 crore

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story