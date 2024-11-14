Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 15.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 53.48 croreNet profit of Kaira Can Company declined 15.25% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 53.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.4852.57 2 OPM %2.242.59 -PBDT1.271.52 -16 PBT0.600.79 -24 NP0.500.59 -15
