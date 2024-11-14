Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 20.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 212.02 croreNet profit of Jay Ushin declined 20.61% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 212.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales212.02201.16 5 OPM %4.554.06 -PBDT8.138.17 0 PBT4.145.45 -24 NP3.394.27 -21
