Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 20.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jay Ushin declined 20.61% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 212.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.212.02201.164.554.068.138.174.145.453.394.27

