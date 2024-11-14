Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 12.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.28% to Rs 27.95 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision declined 12.66% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.28% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.9521.966.656.691.401.200.971.090.690.79

