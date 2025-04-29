IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 28.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 537.14 crore

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services declined 28.87% to Rs 127.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 537.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 686.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.04% to Rs 712.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 2405.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2161.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

537.14686.432405.022161.2834.6249.0841.4640.46179.07300.86979.47796.38163.28237.44924.59682.60127.95179.87712.34512.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News