IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 28.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 537.14 crore

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services declined 28.87% to Rs 127.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 537.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 686.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.04% to Rs 712.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 2405.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2161.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales537.14686.43 -22 2405.022161.28 11 OPM %34.6249.08 -41.4640.46 - PBDT179.07300.86 -40 979.47796.38 23 PBT163.28237.44 -31 924.59682.60 35 NP127.95179.87 -29 712.34512.34 39

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

