Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit declines 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 2242.85 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 17.53% to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 2242.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2046.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 278.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 267.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 8699.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7990.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2242.852046.878699.767990.4010.0111.2211.6111.25185.09181.78847.78767.3658.5570.89377.30357.8743.0152.15278.81267.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News