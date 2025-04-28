Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWL Agri Business standalone net profit rises 0.44% in the March 2025 quarter

AWL Agri Business standalone net profit rises 0.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.82% to Rs 17487.44 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business rose 0.44% to Rs 157.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.82% to Rs 17487.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12688.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 337.03% to Rs 1215.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 61676.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49206.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17487.4412688.43 38 61676.7349206.05 25 OPM %2.292.62 -3.932.32 - PBDT296.00280.18 6 1994.67756.33 164 PBT208.41211.53 -1 1640.05434.74 277 NP157.00156.32 0 1215.63278.16 337

