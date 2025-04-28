Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 199.16 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 10.89% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 199.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.16% to Rs 33.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 780.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

199.16198.91780.45802.167.257.936.666.8016.5717.6860.1461.5712.7813.9044.9246.179.5710.7433.4434.53

