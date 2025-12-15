IIFL Finance receives ratings action from S&P Global Ratings

IIFL Finance announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P), the credit rating agency, has revised the rating Outlook from Stable to Positive and affirmed it's rating as 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit rating of IIFL Finance. Further S&P has also affirmed it's 'B+' long term foreign currency issue rating on the Company's outstanding U.S. dollar denominated senior secured notes.

