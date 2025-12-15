Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance receives ratings action from S&P Global Ratings

IIFL Finance receives ratings action from S&P Global Ratings

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
IIFL Finance announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P), the credit rating agency, has revised the rating Outlook from Stable to Positive and affirmed it's rating as 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit rating of IIFL Finance. Further S&P has also affirmed it's 'B+' long term foreign currency issue rating on the Company's outstanding U.S. dollar denominated senior secured notes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Newgen wins order of Rs 38.64 cr in Saudi Arabia

LT Foods appoints Rohit Jaiswal as the COO of LT Foods Middle East DMCC

Nara Brahmani wins 2025 Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Award

India's exports up around 15.50% on year in Nov-25, imports slip marginally

INR slumps to fresh record lows; 91/$ mark seen fast approaching

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story