India's exports up around 15.50% on year in Nov-25, imports slip marginally

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for November 2025 are estimated at US$ 73.99 Billion, registering a growth of 15.52 percent vis-?-vis November 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for November 2025 are estimated at US$ 80.63 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 0.60 percent vis-?-vis November 2024.

India's total exports during April-November 2025 are estimated at US$ 562.13 Billion registering a positive growth of 5.43 percent. Total imports during April-November 2025 are estimated at US$ 651.13 Billion registering a growth of 5 percent. India's merchandise trade deficit declined to five-month low of $24.53 billion in November.

Merchandise exports during November 2025 were US$ 38.13 Billion as compared to US$ 31.94 Billion in November 2024. Merchandise imports during November 2025 were US$ 62.66 Billion as compared to US$ 63.87 Billion in November 2024. Merchandise exports during April-November 2025 were US$ 292.07 Billion as compared to US$ 284.60 Billion during April-November 2024.

The estimated value of services export for November 2025 is US$ 35.86 Billion as compared to US$ 32.11 Billion in November 2024. Services exports is estimated to grow by 8.65 percent during April-November 2025 over April-November 2024. Detailed data showed that exports of Iron Ore (70.23%), Cashew (57.17%), Oil Meals (40.28%), Other Cereals (40.17%), Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals Including Processed Minerals (39.71%), Electronic Goods (38.96%), Coffee (34.31%), Meat, Dairy & Poultry Products (31.37%), Handicrafts Excl. Hand Made Carpet (29.74%), Gems & Jewellery (27.8%), Engineering Goods (23.76%), Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (20.91%), Ceramic Products & Glassware (20.07%), showed a spike or more than 20%.