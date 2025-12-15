Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's exports up around 15.50% on year in Nov-25, imports slip marginally

India's exports up around 15.50% on year in Nov-25, imports slip marginally

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for November 2025 are estimated at US$ 73.99 Billion, registering a growth of 15.52 percent vis-?-vis November 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for November 2025 are estimated at US$ 80.63 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 0.60 percent vis-?-vis November 2024.

India's total exports during April-November 2025 are estimated at US$ 562.13 Billion registering a positive growth of 5.43 percent. Total imports during April-November 2025 are estimated at US$ 651.13 Billion registering a growth of 5 percent. India's merchandise trade deficit declined to five-month low of $24.53 billion in November.

Merchandise exports during November 2025 were US$ 38.13 Billion as compared to US$ 31.94 Billion in November 2024. Merchandise imports during November 2025 were US$ 62.66 Billion as compared to US$ 63.87 Billion in November 2024.

Merchandise exports during April-November 2025 were US$ 292.07 Billion as compared to US$ 284.60 Billion during April-November 2024.
The estimated value of services export for November 2025 is US$ 35.86 Billion as compared to US$ 32.11 Billion in November 2024. Services exports is estimated to grow by 8.65 percent during April-November 2025 over April-November 2024.

Detailed data showed that exports of Iron Ore (70.23%), Cashew (57.17%), Oil Meals (40.28%), Other Cereals (40.17%), Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals Including Processed Minerals (39.71%), Electronic Goods (38.96%), Coffee (34.31%), Meat, Dairy & Poultry Products (31.37%), Handicrafts Excl. Hand Made Carpet (29.74%), Gems & Jewellery (27.8%), Engineering Goods (23.76%), Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (20.91%), Ceramic Products & Glassware (20.07%), showed a spike or more than 20%.

However, imports of Gold (-59.15%), Newsprint (-23.37%), Vegetable Oil (-19.77%), Petroleum, Crude & Products (-11.27%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, Etc. (-5.71%), Chemical Material & Products (-4.05%), Artificial Resins, Plastic Materials, Etc. (-2.42%), Pulp And Waste Paper (-1.31%) and Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (-0.1%) record negative growth during November 2025 over the corresponding month of last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR slumps to fresh record lows; 91/$ mark seen fast approaching

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO subscribed 2.11 times

Benchmarks slip as FII selling, trade worries dent sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.79%

Market snaps 2-days gaining streak; Nifty settles below 26,050 mark

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story