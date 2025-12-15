LT Foods appoints Rohit Jaiswal as the COO of LT Foods Middle East DMCC

LT Foods announced the appointment of Rohit Jaiswal as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of LT Foods Middle East DMCC, a step-down subsidiary of the company. In his new mandate, Rohit will work closely with Gursajan Arora, CEO Middle East Business and will be responsible for shaping and delivering the strategic roadmap for LT Foods' business growth and regional expansion in the Middle East and Africa.

