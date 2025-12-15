Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen wins order of Rs 38.64 cr in Saudi Arabia

Newgen wins order of Rs 38.64 cr in Saudi Arabia

Dec 15 2025
Newgen Software Technologies Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies, incorporated in Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with a leading public sector bank in Saudi Arabia for the project of designing and developing a loan origination system. The aggregate value of the aforesaid Award is SAR 15,982,125 (equivalent to Rs 38.64 crore).

Dec 15 2025

