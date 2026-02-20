IIFL Finance to consider NCD issuance on 24 February

IIFL Finance has announced that a meeting of the finance committee of its board of directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

In an earlier exchange filing dated 8 May 2025, the company had stated that it plans to raise funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis, with an aggregate limit of up to Rs 10,000 crore.

IIFL Finance is one of India's leading retail-focused diversified NBFCs, engaged in the business of loans and mortgages through its subsidiaries, IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance. The company offers a wide spectrum of products, including home loans, gold loans, business loans, microfinance, capital market finance, and developer & construction finance, serving over 8 million customers through a pan-India network of 4,900+ branches and digital channels.