IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 20.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance declined 20.07% to Rs 197.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 948.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 889.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

