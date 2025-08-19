TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.54% to Rs 21.04 crore

Net Loss of TMF Holdings reported to Rs 46.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.0430.2995.96103.07-45.95-38.16-46.04-38.25-46.04-38.25

