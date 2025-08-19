Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 55.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 416.81 crore

Net profit of Creamline Dairy Products declined 55.25% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 416.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 428.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.416.81428.563.416.3615.1322.936.1013.764.6910.48

