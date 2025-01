IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit declines 98.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.97% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 98.46% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.97% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.981.0146.9487.130.460.880.460.880.010.65

