Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 1.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 1.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 0.12% to Rs 319.62 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 1.60% to Rs 195.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 198.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 319.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 319.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales319.62319.25 0 OPM %93.8693.70 -PBDT297.93297.54 0 PBT218.12218.37 0 NP195.42198.60 -2

