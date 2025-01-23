Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 1.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.12% to Rs 319.62 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 1.60% to Rs 195.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 198.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 319.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 319.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.319.62319.2593.8693.70297.93297.54218.12218.37195.42198.60

