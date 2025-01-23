Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mittal Life Style reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 31.26% to Rs 17.97 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.26% to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.9713.69 31 OPM %4.901.02 -PBDT0.780.13 500 PBT0.510.08 538 NP0.340.34 0

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

