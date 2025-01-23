Mittal Life Style reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.26% to Rs 17.97 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.26% to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.9713.694.901.020.780.130.510.080.340.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News