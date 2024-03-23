Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIT Kharagpur signs MoU with Jindal Stainless

IIT Kharagpur signs MoU with Jindal Stainless

For collaboration in metallurgy research and development

IIT Kharagpur today signed an MoU with Jindal Stainless, marking a pivotal moment in the advancement of metallurgical research and development.

In a bid to foster industry-academy collaboration, Jindal Stainless and IIT Kharagpur will work together on metallurgical projects, such as process optimisation, materials characterisation, and primary alloy production. This strategic alliance signifies a significant step forward in metallurgy, promising ground-breaking advancements and fostering a culture of innovation, as both organisations leverage their strengths to drive meaningful progress and contribute to the industry's growth

