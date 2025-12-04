IL & FS Energy Development Co. standalone net profit declines 33.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of IL & FS Energy Development Co. declined 33.64% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.010.04-35500.00-16550.0012.3218.5712.3118.5512.3118.55

