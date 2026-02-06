IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.17% to Rs 62.36 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co rose 19.46% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.17% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.3667.91-5.04-6.304.992.963.411.501.781.49

