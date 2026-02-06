IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.17% to Rs 62.36 croreNet profit of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co rose 19.46% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.17% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.3667.91 -8 OPM %-5.04-6.30 -PBDT4.992.96 69 PBT3.411.50 127 NP1.781.49 19
