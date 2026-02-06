Associate Sponsors

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
IZMO Ltd, GNG Electronics Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2026.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd spiked 18.56% to Rs 301.15 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1196 shares in the past one month.

IZMO Ltd soared 11.41% to Rs 787.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9013 shares in the past one month.

GNG Electronics Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 322.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5202 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 39.13. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2885 shares in the past one month.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd spurt 9.78% to Rs 97.64. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47131 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

