Snowman Logistics Q3 net loss widens to Rs 2 cr

Snowman Logistics reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 0.61 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 9.03% YoY to Rs 143.72 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 131.85 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The companys loss before exceptional items and tax narrowed to Rs 0.43 crore from a loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the corresponding period last year. Exceptional items stood at Rs 2.77 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 8.11% YoY to Rs 145.44 crore in Q3 FY26. Purchases of traded goods rose 14.56% YoY to Rs 45.55 crore, and employee benefit expenses climbed 14.13% YoY to Rs 11.54 crore, while finance costs increased 11.25% YoY to Rs 7.07 crore.