PNB Housing Finance's board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

PNB Housing Finance announced that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis.The company will raise NCDs with or without green shoe option, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail home loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against property and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.
In Q1 June 2025, PNB Housing Finance's net profit increased by 23% YoY and declined by 3% QoQ to Rs 534 crore. Net interest income grew by 17% YoY and 4% QoQ to Rs 760 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin stood at 3.74% in Q1FY26 as against 3.75% in Q4FY25 and 3.65% in Q1FY25.
The scrip rose 1.21% to end at Rs 791.80 on the BSE.
