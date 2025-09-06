PNB Housing Finance's board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

PNB Housing Finance announced that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis.

The company will raise NCDs with or without green shoe option, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail home loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against property and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.