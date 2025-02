Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 25.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.97% to Rs 91.86 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 25.46% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.97% to Rs 91.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.91.8667.5632.2337.2627.2730.804.1512.723.224.32

