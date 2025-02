MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 19.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.82% to Rs 11.75 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics declined 19.93% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.82% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.7517.4929.2814.872.563.062.172.712.172.71

