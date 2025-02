Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.86% to Rs 5189.73 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 25.89% to Rs 1389.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1103.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 5189.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3820.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5189.733820.0272.9277.181916.901558.481886.321534.351389.181103.52

