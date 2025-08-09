Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 756.25 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 30.08% to Rs 99.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 756.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 685.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.756.25685.4313.0113.96121.15115.31107.65102.4599.9476.83

