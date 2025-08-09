Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit rises 984.28% in the June 2025 quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit rises 984.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 2592.31 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions rose 984.28% to Rs 70.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 2592.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2539.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2592.312539.39 2 OPM %6.837.16 -PBDT325.23148.90 118 PBT194.7613.76 1315 NP70.376.49 984

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S H Kelkar & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story