TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit rises 984.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions rose 984.28% to Rs 70.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 2592.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2539.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2592.312539.396.837.16325.23148.90194.7613.7670.376.49

