KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.44% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 92.86% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.141.5876.1754.431.530.761.430.651.080.56

