S H Kelkar & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company reported to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 86.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 578.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 467.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.578.56467.8712.6216.7360.8769.0234.5046.5325.57-86.58

