IMD expects early arrival of southwest monsoon in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an early arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala. Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 4-5 days," the IMD said in an update. This marks the earliest onset on the Indian mainland since 2009. This is expected to bring above-normal cumulative rainfall throughout the country during the monsoon season this year. The IMD stated that this year's rainfall is likely to exceed 104 per cent of the Long Period Average. IMD had earlier noted that monsoon is set to arrive by May 27, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News