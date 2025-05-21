Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMD expects early arrival of southwest monsoon in Kerala

IMD expects early arrival of southwest monsoon in Kerala

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an early arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala. Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 4-5 days," the IMD said in an update. This marks the earliest onset on the Indian mainland since 2009. This is expected to bring above-normal cumulative rainfall throughout the country during the monsoon season this year. The IMD stated that this year's rainfall is likely to exceed 104 per cent of the Long Period Average. IMD had earlier noted that monsoon is set to arrive by May 27, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Remsons Inds jumps as Q4 net profit climbs 15% QoQ

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

INR sees flat moves, hovers around 85.60 per US dollar

US Dollar index falls to 2-week low on fiscal concerns

Barometers trade higher; realty shares climb over 2%

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story