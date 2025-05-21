Remsons Inds jumps as Q4 net profit climbs 15% QoQ

Remsons Industries rallied 4.71% to Rs 146.75 after reporting a 15% sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations edged up 4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 106.2 crore.

However, the YoY picture was mixed. While net sales jumped 31% compared to Q4 FY24, adjusted net profit slipped 11% on account of a sharp dip in other income.

Operating performance remained steady. EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 11 crore, up 37% YoY but down 12% QoQ. The EBITDA margin came in at 10%, lower than the 12% seen in the December quarter but in line with the year-ago period.

Profit before tax surged 59% QoQ and 28% YoY to Rs 8.2 crore.

For the full year ended March 2025, Remsons delivered a 7% growth in net profit to Rs 14.4 crore, while revenue rose 21% to Rs 376.6 crore. FY25 PBT jumped 38% YoY to Rs 22.4 crore and EBITDA rose 20% to Rs 37.4 crore, with margins steady at 10%.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 22.18 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 15.48 crore in FY24.

"Weve not only met our targets, but weve shattered our past records," said Krishna Kejriwal, chairman and managing director. "This is a defining moment in Remsons journey, and were just getting started."

The companys order book now stands at Rs 700 crore, setting the stage for sustained growth in the coming years.

Remsons Industries is an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four-wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEMs globally since last 50 years. Headquartered in Mumbai, Remsons has state of the art facilities in Gurgaon, Pune, Pardi and Daman in India, also Stourport & Redditch in England (UK). The company's expertise extends across a range of high-quality auto components, including Control Cables, Gear Shifters, Pedal Boxes, Winches, lighting, sensors to many OEMS within and outside India.

