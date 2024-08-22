Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMF's Krishnamurthy says Indian economy has potential to touch USD 55 trillion by 2047

IMF's Krishnamurthy says Indian economy has potential to touch USD 55 trillion by 2047

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Wednesday said that the size of the Indian economy has the potential to touch USD 55 trillion by 2047 if the growth rate in dollar terms remains at 12 per cent. Speaking at a CII event, Subramanian, the former chief economic advisor to the government from 2018 to 2021, said that inflation targetting since 2016 had helped the country average out the rate of price rise to five per cent. Before 2016, the average rate of inflation was 7.5 per cent, he said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

F&O Insights: IPCA, Divis Lab see bullish bets; 24,700 the key for Nifty

Delhi docs' indefinite protest continues for 11th day with no end in sight

Jitin Sharma's Vision for KR Autotech: Redefining Design, Manufacturing &testing through Cutting-Edge Technologies

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty, broader markets hold steady; Realty, health, pharma drag

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story