Nifty above 24,800 level, consumer durables shares rallies for 9th day

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 107.68 points or 0.13% to 81,0.14.03. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.70 points or 0.16% to 24,809.03.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.44%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,263 shares rose and 860 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 0.72% to 40,942.15. The index advanced 7.56% in nine consecutive trading sessions.
Kalyan Jewellers India (up 7.66%), Rajesh Exports (up 2.91%), Blue Star (up 1.71%), Bata India (up 1.16%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.75%), Whirlpool of India (up 0.59%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.44%), Titan Company (up 0.42%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.22%) and Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.05%) advanced.
More From This Section
On the other hand, Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.92%), Havells India (down 0.52%) and Voltas (down 0.36%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) jumped 6.59% after the companys board said that it will meet on 29 August 2024, to consider raising funds up to Rs 4,500 crore through different modes.
Kilburn Engineering added 1.63% after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 26 August, 2024, to consider the proposal for raising of funds.
BEML gained 2.18% after the company partnered with Indian Navy to develop advanced marine applications for defence.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News