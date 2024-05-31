Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Impala Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 00.03 -100 OPM %0100.00 -0400.00 - PBDT0.010.03 -67 00.12 -100 PBT0.010.03 -67 00.12 -100 NP0.010 0 00.09 -100

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

