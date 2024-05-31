Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Online Information Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Online Information Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Online Information Technologies reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.08 -100 00.08 -100 OPM %0-75.00 -0-312.50 - PBDT0.010 0 0.020 0 PBT0.010 0 0.020 0 NP0.010 0 0.020 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Hillridge Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arnold Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story