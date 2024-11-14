Inani Securities standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.77% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.77% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.470.2631.91-11.540.320.090.230.040.170.03

