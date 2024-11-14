Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inani Securities standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Inani Securities standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 80.77% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.77% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.470.26 81 OPM %31.91-11.54 -PBDT0.320.09 256 PBT0.230.04 475 NP0.170.03 467

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, HAL, Glenmark among 1,181 to post earnings

LG launches three new XBOOM Series speakers in India: Check price, details

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story