Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities declined 18.87% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.110.09781.821177.780.861.060.861.060.861.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News