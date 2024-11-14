Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Arihant's Securities declined 18.87% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.09 22 OPM %781.821177.78 -PBDT0.861.06 -19 PBT0.861.06 -19 NP0.861.06 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News