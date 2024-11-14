Thakkers Group standalone net profit rises 121.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2142.86% to Rs 3.14 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Group rose 121.88% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2142.86% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.140.1486.31-242.861.980.661.420.641.420.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News