Thakkers Group standalone net profit rises 121.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Sales rise 2142.86% to Rs 3.14 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Group rose 121.88% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2142.86% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.140.14 2143 OPM %86.31-242.86 -PBDT1.980.66 200 PBT1.420.64 122 NP1.420.64 122

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

