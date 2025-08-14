Inani Securities standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.260.36-26.922.780.080.120.040.030.030.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News