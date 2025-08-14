Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 48.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 7.59 crore

Net profit of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products rose 48.94% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.597.6314.765.241.090.600.700.470.700.47

