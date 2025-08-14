Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 101.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.96% to Rs 33.20 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys rose 101.98% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.2027.0012.4711.334.542.913.051.422.041.01

