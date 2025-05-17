Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incred Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Sales rise 51.48% to Rs 539.13 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services declined 2.39% to Rs 87.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.48% to Rs 539.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 355.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.19% to Rs 372.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.49% to Rs 1871.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1269.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales539.13355.92 51 1871.971269.19 47 OPM %56.6369.36 -60.7068.70 - PBDT125.02130.54 -4 519.35440.26 18 PBT120.04125.11 -4 501.33423.03 19 NP87.9890.13 -2 372.17314.90 18

First Published: May 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

