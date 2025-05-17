Incred Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.48% to Rs 539.13 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services declined 2.39% to Rs 87.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.48% to Rs 539.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 355.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.19% to Rs 372.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.49% to Rs 1871.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1269.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

539.13355.921871.971269.1956.6369.3660.7068.70125.02130.54519.35440.26120.04125.11501.33423.0387.9890.13372.17314.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News