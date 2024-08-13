Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 94.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales decline 89.31% to Rs 33.17 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 94.55% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 89.31% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 310.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.17310.34 -89 OPM %-29.3619.43 -PBDT1.2345.52 -97 PBT0.9831.64 -97 NP0.9417.24 -95

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

