Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 94.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 89.31% to Rs 33.17 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 94.55% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 89.31% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 310.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33.17310.34-29.3619.431.2345.520.9831.640.9417.24

