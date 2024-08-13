Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 29.14 crore

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power declined 86.96% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.1423.38 25 OPM %6.699.45 -PBDT1.091.28 -15 PBT-0.060.15 PL NP0.030.23 -87

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

