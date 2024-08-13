Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 76.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 488.70 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables declined 76.76% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 488.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 479.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales488.70479.41 2 OPM %6.497.64 -PBDT15.1037.63 -60 PBT8.3032.01 -74 NP5.5924.05 -77

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

