Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 733.45 croreNet profit of Pennar Industries rose 21.05% to Rs 26.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 733.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 748.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales733.45748.89 -2 OPM %9.768.27 -PBDT51.9745.87 13 PBT35.4329.45 20 NP26.4021.81 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News