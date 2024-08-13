Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 733.45 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 21.05% to Rs 26.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 733.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 748.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales733.45748.89 -2 OPM %9.768.27 -PBDT51.9745.87 13 PBT35.4329.45 20 NP26.4021.81 21

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

