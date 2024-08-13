Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 51.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.26% to Rs 247.28 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 51.12% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 247.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.247.28288.4110.6211.0216.1824.5211.1120.327.0114.34

