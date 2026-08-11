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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shekhawati Industries Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, Bhartiya International Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2026.

Shekhawati Industries Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, Bhartiya International Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2026.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 284.5 at 11-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27509 shares in the past one month.

Shekhawati Industries Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 16.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8536 shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd spiked 18.26% to Rs 548.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11601 shares in the past one month.

Bhartiya International Ltd jumped 17.13% to Rs 965. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 518 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd exploded 14.34% to Rs 9.09. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8880 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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